Manso Nkwanta police killing, group demands independent investigation

The Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI) Africa office is calling for an independent body to investigate the killing of seven suspected armed robbers at Manso Nkwanta near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region by the police.
According to the group, as a matter of legal policy and democratic accountability to the public, the police cannot simply resort to the use of deadly force with such fatal consequences on the excuse that the victims were suspected armed robbers without recourse to the strict rules of evidence.Follow @Graphicgh
The group is also urging the police to make public the findings of the investigation into the killing of the seven in line with international best practice and the principles of democratic policing.
It also wants the police to apply the full sanction to any officer found culpable in the killing of the seven individuals.
The group made the call in a press statement issued on Thursday, July 19, 2018, titled “Manso Nkwanta killings – Ghana needs an independent police complaint body urgently.”
The Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI) Africa Office is appalled at the news of the killing of 7 suspected armed robbers by officers of the Ghana Police Service in Manso Nkwanta near Kumasi on July
Interestingly, less than 24 hours after the news broke several people including the Municipal Chief Executive of the area, the Chief Imam, the youth and even the Honourable Member of Parliament for the area Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, have come out to vehemently refute the police’s story that the victims are suspected
As a matter of legal policy and democratic accountability to the public, the police cannot simply resort to the use of deadly force with such fatal consequences on the pedestrian excuse that the victims were suspected ‘armed robbers’, without recourse to the strict rules of evidence. Given that there are clear national and international standards regulating police conduct the use of force and the infliction of justifiable harm, the police owe it a duty to the public and in particular, the families of the deceased, to explain in detail, the situation necessitating the use of deadly force, the level of force used, the outcome and any remedial measures to forestall future occurrences, including appropriate sanctions.
• Immediately institute an investigation into the circumstances leading to the killing of the seven individuals in accordance with the Ghana Police Service Act, 1970 (Act 350), the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), the Criminal Procedure Code, 1960 (Act 30) and the Ghana Police Service Instructions;
• Make public the findings of the investigation into the killing of the seven individuals in line with international best practice and the principles of democratic policing;
• Apply the full sanction to any officer found culpable in the killing of the seven individuals;
• Present to Parliament, the Ministry of Interior and the general public, a comprehensive plan of action to address the use of deadly force by the Ghana Police Service with a view to reducing the incidence to the barest minimum.
We urge the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), in its oversight responsibility
We further strongly recommend that the Ministry of Interior immediately convene a meeting of stakeholders working in and on the Police Service from both governmental and non-governmental institutions to discuss and prepare a roadmap for the establishment of an independent police complaints commission or authority for Ghana.
Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, Africa Office
