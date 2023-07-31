Make our roads safer

Daily Graphic Jul - 31 - 2023 , 13:40

May I draw the attention of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service to the trucks and vans on our roads, which are heavily loaded beyond capacity with goods.

Most times the goods are not packed, or tired up securely.

Such trucks are those that carry scrap metal, charcoal, wood, foodstuffs, among other such goods.

The height of the loads is sometimes higher than the overhead bridges, resulting in damage to the public infrastructure when they try to drive underneath.

The question is, “Do these vans and trucks pass through checkpoints? What happens there?

Some unscrupulous police officers on duty take undue advantage of this.

In contributing to national development, let us build a culture of cherishing lives and jealously guard our values, instead of the selfish quest to amass money.

School children, pregnant women, the aged and pedestrians using the roads and highways on a daily basis are threatened by these risky practices that the MTTD and other regulators overlook.

The selfish interests of some officers who take money from drivers to ignore potentially catastrophic circumstances are putting innocent lives in danger.

Meanwhile, the poor conditions of some roads are already death traps.

Many cars and trucks are not road worthy, yet are granted roadworthy certificates by the Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA).

Let’s be proactive to issues rather than reactive.

A stitch in time saves nine.

Let’s make Ghana great and strong.

Act now MTTD! Drivers, be law-abiding!

Amoako-Sey Richard,

Child Worker/Etiquettes Coach

E-mail:

equiphumandevelopmentproject@

gmail.com