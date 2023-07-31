All arrears owed School feeding caterers paid up to 1st term of 2023

The government has since 2016 added a total of 2,446 new public schools to the existing schools under the Ghana School Feeding Programme.

The new addition of the schools has also pushed the beneficiaries from the 1,671,777 in 8,326 public basic schools in 2016 to 3,801,491 beneficiaries in 10,832 public basic schools by 2023.

Similarly, government has also increased the cost per meal, per child, per day from GH¢1.00 to GH¢1.20 for the 2023 academic year.

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta who disclosed this in his mid-year budget review presentation at the Parliament today, Monday, July 31, 2023, said government has also settled all arrears owed to caterers under the programme for the 2nd and 3rd terms of 2022 academic year and 1st term of 2023.