Chartered Institute of Realtors to be launched at Africa Trade House

Kweku Zurek Jul - 31 - 2023 , 13:30

The real estate landscape in Africa is set to witness a monumental transformation as the highly anticipated Chartered Institute of Realtors (CIR) is poised for its grand launch on August 30, 2023, at 11 am.

The prestigious event will take place at the Africa Trade House, the headquarters of the secretariat of the Continental African Free Trade Area, nestled within Accra's Ambassador's enclave.

A distinguished gathering of guests is expected to grace the occasion, with official invitations extended to dignitaries from the highest office of the land, members of the diplomatic corps, prominent state personalities, and key stakeholders within the real estate industry. Attendees will include real estate developers, both local and international, suppliers, construction firms, investors, and major banks, reflecting the diverse and vibrant nature of the sector.

The primary objective behind the establishment of the Chartered Institute of Realtors is to provide a platform for real estate practitioners to enhance their knowledge, skills, standards, and experiences to meet global benchmarks. Africa's real estate industry is currently experiencing rapid growth, offering numerous investment opportunities driven by factors such as urbanization, population growth, and increased foreign investment. Globally, real estate has played a pivotal role in the development agendas of economically advanced countries, creating employment opportunities for thousands of people with various skill sets and backgrounds.

Cities like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Barcelona, and New York have become renowned for their architectural prowess, transforming into some of the world's most sought-after destinations, largely thanks to the contributions of the real estate sector. Africa, too, has witnessed remarkable developments in recent times, and the future appears promising, particularly with the government's active involvement in providing housing solutions for citizens, especially those from the low-income sector.

The Chartered Institute of Realtors seeks to prepare real estate professionals to be at the forefront of this burgeoning industry. With the sector witnessing unprecedented growth worldwide, the institute recognizes the need to equip players, both established and potential, with the necessary tools and knowledge to excel on the global stage.

A key part of the institute's vision and mission involves organizing a progressive series of seminars and workshops, featuring seasoned speakers, lecturers, and industry professionals from acclaimed institutions worldwide. These experts will bring their extensive knowledge and experience to bear, fostering a culture of continuous learning and professional growth within the real estate community.

In the foreseeable future, the Chartered Institute of Realtors aims to establish itself as a premier professional body, providing top-notch education and training courses to its members. By doing so, the institute aims to raise the bar for excellence within Africa's real estate sector, positioning it to compete on an international level and attract further investment.

As the countdown begins to this landmark event, the real estate industry eagerly anticipates the dawn of a new era in Africa's growth story. With the establishment of the Chartered Institute of Realtors, the trajectory of the continent's real estate industry is set to soar to greater heights, opening doors to countless opportunities for practitioners and stakeholders alike.