Majority in Parliament apologises to Ken Ofori-Atta over raid on his residence

GraphicOnline Feb - 13 - 2025 , 16:09 3 minutes read

The Majority in Parliament has apologised to former Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta following a raid on his private residence by men in military and police uniforms on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, February 13, 2025, Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga described the incident as regrettable and unfortunate, assuring that the necessary steps had been taken to prevent a recurrence.

Ayariga revealed that investigations into the matter showed that the operation was led by Richard Jakpa, an official at the National Security Coordinator’s office.

He emphasised that the Mahama government remains committed to upholding the rights and liberties of all citizens.

"H.E. President John Dramani Mahama remains committed to ensuring that the rights and liberties of every individual are respected. We have received assurances from the office of the National Security Coordinator that the incident was not intended to happen," he stated.

"That occurrence is most regrettable and unfortunate, and he [Jakpa] wants to give this house his words and assurances that a thing like that should never happen again," he added.

Ayariga further reiterated the Majority's commitment to ensuring institutions function properly, officials act in accordance with the law, and citizens’ rights are protected under Mahama’s leadership.

"I personally extend my apologies to the former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, and I believe the issue should suffice," he concluded.

The raid on Ofori-Atta’s residence in Cantonments, Accra, took place while he was out of the country. His wife and other family members were present at the time.

According to media reports, about 12 individuals—five in military uniforms, one in a police uniform, and the rest in plain clothes—were involved in the operation.

On February 12, 2025, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) denied involvement in the raid, describing it as staged. The OSP subsequently declared Ken Ofori-Atta a fugitive, naming him a suspect in four high-profile corruption investigations.

At a press briefing, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng stated: "Consequently, the OSP declares Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta a wanted person. He is a fugitive from the law."

Ofori-Atta is being investigated over allegations related to:

- The National Cathedral project

- Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) deal

- The loss reduction contract between the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and a Chinese company

- Contracts awarded by the Ministry of Health to Service Ghana Auto Limited for ambulances

The OSP has warned that legal measures will be taken to compel his return if he fails to report for questioning.

During parliamentary proceedings on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, former Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul criticised the use of military personnel in such operations, arguing that it was a violation of democratic principles.

"In a democracy, you do not use soldiers to raid somebody’s home, especially when that person has told you that he is not in the country and will report when he gets back," Nitiwul said.

He was responding to MP for Yapei Kusawgu, John Jinapor, who recalled how National Security operatives raided his home in 2017 during an investigation into the Ameri deal. Jinapor recounted the traumatic experience, stating:

"On that fateful day when my house was raided by AK47-wielding National Security operatives, they banged on my door, creating fear and panic, sending my six-year-old child into a state of hysteria and fear."

He remarked that public officials must be held accountable and wished Ken Ofori-Atta "the best of luck" in his legal battle.