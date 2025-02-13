Ghanaian youth urged to make responsible choices this Valentine’s Day

Joshua Bediako Koomson Feb - 13 - 2025 , 15:38 2 minutes read

The Ghana HIV and AIDS Network (GHANET) has urged the youth to exercise caution during this year’s Valentine’s Day celebrations to prevent the spread of HIV and AIDS.

While acknowledging that love and

intimacy are essential aspects of human connection, the network believed that they must be expressed with utmost responsibility and self-awareness.



“We wish to remind the youth not to allow the sweetness of love becloud their sense of sobriety and propriety,” a statement issued today (February 13) and signed by the President of the network, Ernest Amoabeng Ortsin stated.

Rising HIV cases

The network expressed concern over the increasing number of HIV infections in the country.



As of December 2023, an estimated 334,000 people were living with HIV in Ghana.

Even more alarming, between January and September 2024, about 35,460 new infections were recorded.



Although Ghana’s HIV prevalence rate stands at 1.53 per cent, the rate of new infections is rising, making it critical for the public to adopt safer lifestyle choices.



Advice to the Youth

To curb the spread of HIV, the GHANET has advised young people to avoid risky sexual behaviors, including unprotected sex, multiple sexual partners, sex parties, hookups and substance abuse, which increase vulnerability to HIV.



Also, it has encouraged the youth to practice safe sex by using condoms consistently and correctly and if conditions were right, they should abstain from sex.



HIV testing

The GHANET also encouraged the public to test and know their HIV status.

For those concerned about privacy, it said HIV self-testing (HIVST) kits were available as an alternative.



For more information, it said the public could visit www.ghanet.net or contact 0332092649 / 0260221462 / 0505113302.

“As we celebrate love, let’s ensure we are making safe and responsible choices,” the statement added.