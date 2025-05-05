Next article: National Service to post more graduates to private sector jobs to ease gov’t burden – NSA boss

Mahama launches Code of Conduct prohibiting appointees from accepting gifts, buying state assets

Mohammed Ali May - 05 - 2025 , 15:12 3 minutes read

President John Dramani Mahama has launched a Code of Conduct for all political appointees under his administration, spelling out new rules on ethical behaviour, public accountability, and misuse of office.

The Code, launched at the Jubilee House on Monday, May 5, 2025, applies to all ministers, deputy ministers, presidential staffers, chief executive officers, board members, members of the Council of State, and other appointees serving under the Executive. It also binds the President and the Vice-President.

A key provision in the new code is the prohibition for appointees not to accept gifts and buy state assets.

Speaking at the event, President Mahama said the initiative formed part of his 120-day social contract with Ghanaians to bring back discipline, integrity and accountability in governance.

“This document is not a ceremonial one,” Mr Mahama said. “It is a living and enforceable code that spells out what is expected of every individual appointed under this administration. This is a government of shared responsibility, and there will be no sacred cows.”

Among its provisions, the Code prohibits appointees from accepting gifts or favours from individuals or businesses with an interest in government decisions.

Mr Mahama acknowledged Ghana’s cultural acceptance of gift-giving but stressed that ethical boundaries must now be observed.

“If a gift is received during an official engagement and its estimated value exceeds GH¢20,000, it must be declared,” he said.

“And upon leaving office, the gift must be surrendered unless the President grants written permission for it to be retained.”

He added that government funds, including internally generated fund,s must not be used to purchase hampers or gift items.

The only exception, according to Mr Mahama, would be modest gifts to staff in recognition of excellence or on retirement, and even those must be budgeted for and approved by the Office of the Chief of Staff.

The Code also addresses conflict of interest and nepotism. Mr Mahama said appointees must declare all private business interests, especially those with links to government agencies. They are barred from using their influence to secure contracts or appointments for relatives or close associates.

“Public perception matters,” he stated. “If your actions give even the appearance of bias, you compromise the integrity of your office.”

On ministerial travel, Mr Mahama said all trips outside Ghana, whether official or unofficial, must receive prior clearance from the Chief of Staff. Appointees must also submit a report within 14 days after returning from any official assignment. He cautioned that retroactive approvals would no longer be entertained.

The Code goes further to bar political appointees from purchasing state assets of any kind, land, vehicles, buildings, or shares, either directly or through third parties. “If you attempt to do so and you are found out, your appointment will be terminated,” the President warned.

Violations of the Code will attract sanctions, ranging from public reprimands and suspension to outright dismissal.

To support enforcement, Mr Mahama announced plans to set up a portal for citizens to confidentially report suspected breaches.

The President also referenced his earlier directive requiring all political appointees who took office before March 31, 2025, to declare their assets.

He said those who failed to meet the deadline would lose three months’ salary, in addition to the one-month salary already required as a donation to the MahamaCares Trust Fund.

“If by close of day Wednesday, May 7, 2025, you still have not declared your assets, count yourself automatically dismissed,” Mr Mahama said.

Describing the Code as strict but necessary, he urged appointees to comply fully and lead by example.

“If you abide by this Code, it will help restore the faith of our people in our democracy,” he told the gathering.

“Let us walk this path together with discipline, humility and a clear sense of duty to the people of Ghana.”