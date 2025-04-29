Next article: 'MahamaCares' to support specialist treatment for young Ghanaians living with chronic diseases

President Mahama donates his salary to 'Mahama Cares' trust fund

Mohammed Ali Apr - 29 - 2025

President John Dramani Mahama has pledged to donate six months of his salary to the newly launched Ghana Medical Trust Fund, commonly referred to MahamaCares.

He, has, therefore urged corporate bodies to support the initiative.

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund is aimed at providing care for Ghanaians affected by chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

President Mahama made the announcement about his donation on Tuesday [April 29. 2025], during the official launch of the fund in Accra.

“This programme must not be seen as the government’s effort alone,” he said. “The people this fund will help are not only citizens; they are your clients, your customers, and even your own staff.”

He appealed to banks, mining companies and other businesses to allocate a portion of their annual corporate social responsibility budgets to the fund.

According to Mr Mahama, such contributions would directly benefit the very people on whom these institutions depend for their daily operations.

“This fund is going to do a lot of good to our country,” he added. “I hope my contribution encourages corporate Ghana to do even more.”

The President acknowledged donations made by individuals at the launch, including retired medical professionals.

He also commended CalBank for supporting the event, and praised the task force and technical teams that helped develop the fund’s operational plan.

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund was one of the campaign promises of the National Democratic Congress during the 2024 elections.

It is intended to ease the cost of accessing specialist care for Ghanaians living with NCDs such as diabetes, cancer, kidney failure, stroke, and complications from hypertension.

The fund is expected to work in conjunction with Ghana’s primary health care efforts by supporting early screening and targeted treatment, particularly for people in underserved communities