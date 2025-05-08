Next article: I’m here to serve with ‘clean, clear heart and mind’ – New KATH CEO to staff

'Madam' who aided HIV-infected sex worker to continue working jailed for trafficking

Justice Agbenorsi May - 08 - 2025 , 14:20 3 minutes read

The Tarkwa Circuit Court has sentenced a 32-year-old commercial sex worker to 20 years’ imprisonment for trafficking four young women from Nigeria to Ghana to engage in prostitution.

According to court documents filed by the state, the presiding judge, Hathia Ama Manu, heard that the convict, Patience Gold, also known as Gold and a Nigerian national, unlawfully administered a herbal concoction to assist one of the survivors in terminating a pregnancy.

She was also reported to have assaulted one of the victims.

Gold was charged with four offences: human trafficking, illegal abortion, assault, and prostitution. For human trafficking, she was handed a 20-year sentence. She received a five-year sentence for illegal abortion and two months each for assault and prostitution.

The sentences are to run concurrently, meaning Gold will serve a maximum term of 20 years in prison.

Facts of the case

Presenting the facts, Assistant Superintendent of Police Samuel Ahiabor told the court that on March 22 and 27, 2025, the convict trafficked four young women from Benue State, Nigeria, to Ghana under the pretext of offering them jobs as bar attendants at her drinking spot in Asankra-Moscaso. Upon arrival, however, she forced them into prostitution.

“The victims refused to work, and the accused forcibly and under duress shaved their pubic hair, removed their fingernails, and made them swear an oath that if they failed to work as commercial sex workers to repay the money she claimed to have spent on them, they would go mad,” the prosecutor said.

Fearing for their lives, the victims engaged in prostitution, with the proceeds being collected by the convict. The court also heard that one of the victims informed Gold she was already pregnant before arriving in Ghana.

On March 28, 2025, the prosecutor said the convict administered a herbal concoction to the victim and illegally terminated the pregnancy.

In another incident on March 12, 2025, a different victim fell ill and sought medical attention. “She was diagnosed with HIV/AIDS. The convict, knowing her medical status and fearing she would not be patronised in Asankra-Moseaso when the news became public, moved her to a different location to continue the prostitution, and continued to collect the proceeds,” ASP Ahiabor said.

On March 25, 2025, Gold reportedly visited the new location to collect proceeds and was given GH¢300. Dissatisfied with the amount, she assaulted the victim, causing a facial injury.

“She also seized the victim's HIV/AIDS medication supplied by the hospital and left,” the prosecutor added.

Following the incident, the victim informed the other victims, and together they went to the Asankrangwa Police Station to report their ordeal.

This led to the arrest of Patience Gold and her subsequent prosecution at the Circuit Court.