Goddy CreativeBarn wins Best Event Stationery Designer for the 3rd time

Renowned Stationery Company, Goddy CreativeBarn, has been crowned the Best Event Stationery and Designer of the year for the third time running at the just ended 2022 Ghana Events Industry Conference and Awards (GEIC) held at the De Icon Events Centre in Accra.
The feat saw Goddy CreativeBarn now listed in the "GEIC Hall of Fame" as a lifetime achiever.
Interacting with the media after the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Goddy Creative Barn, Mrs Godsgrace Acquah was extremely grateful to her clients and vendors all across the country and beyond for the massive support.
She especially mentioned her committed staff who worked tirelessly to make sure they delivered precise planning, flawless coordination, timeless design and trusted delivery.
"It was a tough category I would say. First of all, I would like to say, thank God for always answering my prayers. And a very good workdone to the visionaries of the Event Vendors Association of Ghana (EVAG) headed by Mrs. Kate Hassan and the entire GEIC Board because it's not easy putting up such a credible events like this", she said
The award was in recognition of the company's dedication and commitment to building the creative Arts Industry as well as being a company that advocates for the best business practices.
The fourth edition of the GEIC was themed "Empowerment and Sustainability". It started with an Aviation Night coupled with a two-day seminar with seasoned speakers held at the Underbridge Event Centre.