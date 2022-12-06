website statisticsvisitor activity monitoring

Wizkid coming to Accra this weekend for Wizkid LIVE concert - News in Brief (VIDEO)

BY: Enoch Darfah Frimpong
  • Bank of Ghana has upgraded the One Ghana cedi coin
  • 900-metre road, bridge on Tema-Mpakadan rail line at Afienya commissioned by President Akufo-Addo
  • A. B. A Fuseini takes kenkey and fish to Parliament to show ‘true state of economy’
  • In entertainment, Wizkid is coming to Ghana this weekend, get your dancing shoes on for the live concert at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday
  • Indonesia passes criminal code banning sex outside marriage