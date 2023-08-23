La MP supports traditional council, clan houses to celebrate Homowo

GraphicOnline Aug - 23 - 2023 , 13:06

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the La Dadekotopon Constituency, Madam Rita Odoley Sowah has donated food items to the La Traditional Council and the various clan houses in La ahead of the celebration of this year's Homowo festival.

The items which included bags of maize, soft drinks, water and cash were presented to the traditional council to prepare the traditional festive meals including "kpokpoi" to fete residents and visitors.

The clan houses, numbering 89, also received bags of maize, palm fruit and smoked tuna, to prepare festive meals for their kinsmen.

Presenting the items, Madam Odoley Sowah called for unity among the people to ensure a peaceful celebration before, during, and after the festivities.

Touching on the significance of the festival, Madam Sowah said, apart from hooting at hunger, Homowo presented an opportunity for families and friends to take stock of the past year's activities, mend broken relationships, unite and plan towards the coming year.

Giving assurances of maximum security during the celebrations, she urged residents especially the youth to observe the sanctity of the festival and not to engage in violence and immoral acts.

"I urge all residents, especially the youth, to comport themselves during the festivities and desist from unproductive ventures and social vices," she said.

The MP who reiterated her commitment to the people of La said she would continue to champion the cause of the people and ensure that the constituency gets its fair share of the national cake.

Homowo, which means hooting at hunger signifies the abundance of food after a severe famine. The annual festival is a celebration among the Gas in the Greater Accra region to remind them of the famine that confronted them in the past.