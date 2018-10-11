Kumasi Court remands Delta Force members - Into prison custody

The Kumasi Circuit Court, presided over by Ms Lydia Osei-Marfo, yesterday remanded two members of the Delta Force, a vigilante group affiliated to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), into prison custody.
They are to reappear before the court on October 24, 2018.
The suspects, Paul Attah Onyina, 49, and Richard Yaw Breck, 51, were charged with conspiracy to commit crime, causing unlawful damage and rioting.
There was heavy security presence at the court.
Armed policemen could be seen in and outside the court premises where they provided security for the judge and staff of the Judicial Service.
Plea
Their pleas were not taken, as the prosecution, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Philip Jagri, appealed to the court for more time to complete its investigations.
He told the court that there were other suspects involved in the case who were still being pursued by the police, for which reason they needed more time.
Arrest
The two were arrested last Monday for their alleged involvement in the disturbances at a constituency meeting at Old Tafo last Sunday.
The meeting was between the Member of Parliament for the area, Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, and constituency executives.
However, during the meeting, members of the Delta Force allegedly invaded the grounds and disrupted the meeting.
The MP had to be whisked away to safety, thereby bringing proceedings to an abrupt end.
Recall
In April last year, 13 members of the group appeared before the Kumasi Circuit Court, presided over by Mrs Mary Nsenkyire.
They were being tried for assaulting a former Ashanti Regional Security Liaison Officer.
When news went round that the convicts had been remanded, their colleagues stormed the court and forcibly freed the convicts, forcing the presiding judge to leave because the few policemen on duty could not contain the situation.
The convicts later reported themselves to the police and were charged for escaping from lawful custody.