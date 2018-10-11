Akwatia Police arrest 4 for murder

The Akwatia Police in the Eastern Region
have arrested four persons for their involvement in the murder of a 35-year-old tricycle rider, Amekudzi Dedebu at Kusi near Kade .
The prime suspect is Yaw Addo, 20, who allegedly butchered Dedebu with a sharp machete.
His accomplices are Mary Boatemaa, 41, Addo’s mother; Kwame Yeboah, 51, the husband of Addo’s aunt and Elizabeth Nyanteh, 51, his relative.
Briefing the Daily Graphic at Akwatia yesterday, the Akwatia District Police Commander, DSP Yaw Darkwah Agyekum, said as Dedebu had no mobile phone, he collected the phone of Addo who was his mate to contact his customers.
He said on September 27, 2018, Addo allegedly demanded his phone from Dedebu but the latter said he had lost it through gambling so he promised to buy a new one to replace it and, therefore, pleaded with him to give him some time.
DSP Agyekum said there was a misunderstanding between the two which developed into fisticuffs, but some people separated them and they left for their respective homes.
He said while at home, Dedebu took a machete and threatened to butcher Addo anytime he set eyes on him.
According to the District Police Commander, Addo who was encouraged by his aunt’s husband, Yeboah, took a sharp machete and chased Dedebu to his house and inflicted deep wounds on his neck, right hand and ankle which made him feel dizzy.
He said Dedebu was rushed to the Kade Government Hospital by some good Samaritans where the medical
After the incident, he said Addo fled to Akwatia where his mother took him to Agyapomaa near Akyem Asafo the next day to seek refuge.
DSP Agyekum stated that the police had information that Addo’s mother was harbouring him at Akwatia so they traced him to the place where they met only his grandmother who told them that the mother had attended a funeral in Akuapem.
He said upon a tip-off, the police arrested Madam Boatemaa, Addo’s mother at Akwatia last Friday who led them to Ampomaa where Addo was arrested together with his relative, Elizabeth Nyanteh, who was harbouring him.
Meanwhile, the Asamankese Circuit Court has remanded Addo and Kwame Yeboah in police custody while Boatemaa and Nyanteh have been granted bail.
The four are to reappear before the court on October 16, 2018.