23 Suspected criminals arrested at Pokuase

The police have arrested 23 people from their hideout at Pokuase, near Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region, for their alleged involvement in some criminal activities in the area.
The swoop, which was carried out last Tuesday in less than three hours, formed part of an ongoing operational exercise to hound down criminals in the Pokuase area.
The suspects include two Ghanaians and 21 Nigerians.
The suspects have since been interrogated and detained, while retrieved items have been secured to be used as exhibits in court.
Briefing
Briefing the Daily Graphic, the Amasaman Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent of Police Mr Francis Yiribaare, said the operation followed incessant reports of robbery in the area.
He said the Nigerians were rounded up separately in a three-bedroom apartment near Pokuase ACP.
In the process, 29 laptops, 30 mobile phones, 95 sim cards of various telecommunication networks and 17 pen drives were retrieved from the suspects.
According to the police, the suspects used the items to engage in cyber fraud activities through which they duped unsuspecting persons of various sums of money.
The two Ghanaian suspects were arrested from their hideout, which the police described as a ghetto, at Mayera, a suburb of Pokuase, while they were smoking substances suspected to be Indian hemp.
According to the police, residents of the area had been suspicious of the activities of the Nigerians, whom they claimed usually left their apartment at night and returned at dawn to sleep.
Mr Yiribaare said the suspects were believed to be part of some armed robbery syndicates that had been terrorising and robbing residents of the area of various items, including computers.