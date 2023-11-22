KNUST cautions applicants against fake admission messages - "Don't fall prey to fraudsters demanding ₵2,550

Graphic.com.gh Nov - 22 - 2023 , 18:03

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has issued a warning to applicants about fake admissions messages that were circulating online.

Per a press release, the university said that the messages were not coming from KNUST and that applicants should not pay any money to anyone who claims to be from the university.

This comes on the back of reports by some applicants that they had received messages requesting that they paid an amount of GH₵2,550 via a link in order to secure admission to the KNUST.

The university also provided a list of contact information for the admissions office to enable applicants to check the status of their applications or ask any questions they may have.

Here are some of the key points from the university’s warning:

Applicants should not pay any money to anyone who claims to be from KNUST.

Applicants should always check notifications from their admissions portal.

Applicants should call the admissions office if they have any questions.

Applicants should be wary of links that come in unsolicited emails or messages.

FULL MESSAGE FROM KNUST

DEAR APPLICANTS,

PLEASE WE HAVE NOTICED THAT SCAMMERS/FRAUDSTERS ARE CIRCULATING FAKE ADMISSIONS MESSAGES TO APPLICANTS. PLEASE DISREGARD THE MESSAGE.

NO APPLICANTS SHOULD PAY ANY 2,550.00 TO ANY MOMO NUMBER, VODACASH OR AT MONEY.

PLEASE LINK IS FAKE AND NOT COMING FROM KNUST.

https://payknustfees.blogspot.com/2023/11/mtn-step1-dial-170-select-option-1send.html

PLEASE BEWARE OF SCAMMERS/FRAUDSTERS DURING THIS ADMISSION TIME.

ALWAYS CHECK NOTIFICATIONS FROM YOUR ADMISSIONS PORTAL. CALL ADMISSIONS LINES OR VISIT KNUST WEBSITE (www.knust.edu.gh)

KINDLY CONTACT ADMISSIONS OFFICE ON:

CALL: 0240130946 / 0500482807 / 0322061831 / 0322064359

WHATSAPP: 0240130946

TELEGRAM: 0500482807

Email: [email protected]

KNUST ADMISSIONS OFFICE ✍️✍️✍️