Kidnapper hints girls are alive - Gender Minister

Samuel Udoetuk Wills, the 28-year-old Nigerian suspected to be the kingpin behind the kidnapping of three girls in Sekondi/Takoradi metropolis, has started volunteering information to the police and has confirmed that the girls are still alive.
“The suspect, in police custody for allegedly kidnapping three girls in the Western Region, has begun talking to the team of investigators,” the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Mrs Cynthia Mamle Morrison, has disclosed.
The kidnapped girls are alive
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
The minister made this known when she visited the community and the families of the victims yesterday to assure them of the government’s commitment to
“I am happy that the suspect has started talking, and I must say that I will visit and talk to him myself,” she said.
The minister cautioned the public against panic, speculation and vain suspicions, saying they should keep hope alive.
Ghana News Headlines
For today's Ghana news, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news headlines.
Mrs Morrison said as a mother, she empathised with the pain of the families as it was very traumatising.
Ghanaian hospitality
For current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
The minister said even though Ghanaians were known for their hospitality to strangers, the public should be careful who and how they approached people engaging them for the first time.
“One of the painful parts is that the suspect is not a stranger to the people; he is somebody the victims and the community know and he’s part of them, which is a revelation that we should rethink our approach,” she said.