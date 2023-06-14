KG classroom blocks inaugurated in Tain communities

Biiya Mukusah Ali Jun - 14 - 2023 , 07:52

A non-governmental organisation, ActionAid Ghana, has inaugurated two-unit kindergarten classroom blocks and offices in two deprived farming communities in the Tain District of the Bono Region.

The fully-furnished facilities include a two-unit classroom block for the Bepoayase D/A Kindergarten and another two-unit classroom block for the Yabraso D/A Kindergarten.

The facilities, which are girl-friendly, have ancillaries such as toilet and urinal rooms, mechanised boreholes, playing grounds with kits and stores, as well as furniture, to provide a conducive environment for teaching and learning.

According to the authorities of the schools, before the construction of the facilities, the pupils were studying in poor environments, which negatively affected studies and enrolment.

Commit resources

At separate ceremonies last Thursday, the Country Director of ActionAid Ghana, John Nkaw, appealed to the government to commit the needed resources to and prioritise the provision of kindergarten and primary school infrastructure.

He said the construction of the school blocks was an effort of ActionAid which focuses on social justice, gender equality and poverty eradication, to promote quality public basic education and create a brighter future for the children in the areas.

Mr Nkaw said quality education would help equip children with the knowledge, skills and confidence they need to navigate the complexities of the modern world, empower them to break free from the cycle of poverty and become active contributors to society.

He said ActionAid Ghana's commitment to education extended beyond the construction of physical infrastructure to the quality of teaching, the availability of learning materials and putting support systems in place.

Proper training

The Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene, appealed to teachers, particularly at the kindergarten level, to ensure proper training of the pupils to enable them to become useful in society.

She called for collaboration among parents and teachers to ensure the proper upbringing of children, who would properly fit in and contribute to the development of the country.

She urged teachers to serve as models for the pupils to emulate and encouraged parents to be committed to their wards’ education more, than huge investments in worldly materials.

For his part, the Tain Member of Parliament (MP), Adama Sulemana, commended ActionAid Ghana for the provision of the school blocks in the area.

He said there was a huge infrastructure deficit in the area, particularly in education, and appealed to the government to invest in developmental projects in the area.