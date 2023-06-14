Let’s demystify albinism — Otiko Djaba

Stakeholders and all citizens have been urged to double up awareness of living with albinism to demystify and clear the many myths surrounding albinism.

This is because persons living with albinism continue to suffer stigmatisation because of their skin colour and the low awareness of what it meant to be living with the condition.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation, Otiko Afisa Djaba, made the call at a forum to commemorate International Albinism Awareness Day yesterday (June 13).

She urged all citizens to treat persons living with albinism with love just like any other citizen.

Ms Djaba, also a former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) further suggested that all district assemblies joined hands with the Department of Social Welfare and the National Council of Persons with Disability to collate a database for all persons living with all forms of disability so that the system could easily track these persons and give them the support they need.

"The government is trying their best but they cannot do everything so we are urging NGOs and civil societies to all join hands and give all the support there is to persons living with disability," she said.

Albinism Day

This year's International Albinism Awareness Day was on the theme, ‘Inclusion is Strength, adopting a national action plan for persons with albinism in Ghana.’

The Day, which is marked on June 13 every year, is set aside to shed light on the challenges faced by individuals with albinism and to promote understanding and acceptance within society.

The commemoration organised by Engage Now Africa brought together some persons living with albinism, representatives from the National Council for Persons with Disability (NCPD) and the Ghana Association of Persons with Albinism (GAPA), some queenmothers from the Ga State and stakeholders.

Collective Strength

The Country Director for Engage Now Africa, Cecilia Amankwah, said creating awareness of albinism and eliminating the stigma could only be achieved through collective strength and determination by all stakeholders and civil societies.

"The work cannot be accomplished by one person or one organisation alone. It requires the collective strength and determination of all of us, working hand in hand, to drive meaningful change," she said.

She, therefore, urged all to take advantage of every opportunity to raise awareness, challenge prejudices, and create a world where individuals with albinism can thrive without fear of discrimination.

"Together, we can build a future where everyone, regardless of their skin pigmentation, is treated with dignity and respect.

It is through our collective efforts that we can bring about positive change and create an inclusive environment where every individual, regardless of their skin pigmentation, is valued and respected," the Country Director said.

The President of GAPA, Abdul Wahid Ishaq, called on all to do away with all the stigma and myths against Albinos and treat them with all the love and respect they need.