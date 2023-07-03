KETASCO 2021 NSMQ star dies through suspected food poisoning
Graphic.com.gh
James Lutterodt, one of NSMQ finalists who represented Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO) in the National Science and Maths Quiz final in 2021, has passed on.
He reportedly died on Monday morning through suspected food poisoning.
more to follow....