Kasoa: Taxi driver dies during 'marathon' sex

Hannah Kutin Jun - 21 - 2024 , 17:24

A taxi driver who reportedly took aphrodisiac for a marathon sex with his girl friend has died.

He is said to have gone unconscious during the intercourse at a guest house in Kasoa in the Central Region.

He was put in a taxicab and rushed to a hospital in Kasoa where he was pronounced dead.

The incident happened on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Identified as Akwasi Yeboah, aged about 30, he was married with two daughters.

According to his work colleagues [tax drivers], he had been dating a corn dough seller for a while but never got the opportunity to have sex with her.

On the said day of the incident, the girl agreed to have sex with him and he reportedly informed some of his colleagues and thereafter went to take the aphrodisiac.

He reportedly had an altercation with his wife when the wife reportedly tried to prevent him from going out.

But Akwasi Yeboah, according to his colleague taxi drivers. reportedly succeeded in locking up the wife and children in the room and left the house.