Kasoa: Pastor knocked down by taxicab dies

Hanna Kutin Jun - 25 - 2024 , 13:09

A retired pastor of the Apostolic Church of Ghana has died after he was knocked down by a taxicab at Krispo City in Kasoa on Monday.

Pastor Joseph Koranteng, aged about 60, was reportedly walking to a nearby health centre for a medical check up, when the taxi, said to have been speeding at the time knocked him down while he was crossing the road.

The nearby health centre is where he usually goes for medical check up, and was as usual reportedly going for a check up when the incident occurred.

Pastor Koranteng who reportedly died on the spot served at the Gomoa Nyanyano branch of the church before his retirement.

Some eyewitnesses accused the driver of the taxicab with registration number GX 8200-20 of speeding.

The driver has since been arrested by the police for investigations.