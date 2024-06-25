Nigeria joins Ghana in prestigious Scripps National Spelling Bee, USA

Jun - 25 - 2024

Nigeria is set to join Ghana as the only African nations participating in the renowned Scripps National Spelling Bee in 2025.

This development is made possible through the partnership between the Young Educators Foundation, Ghana, and Lucid Education Initiative, Nigeria.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is a celebrated event that tests students' spelling and vocabulary skills, promoting discipline, word mastery, and academic excellence. Nigeria's participation aims to ignite a passion for spelling and literacy among young Nigerians, boosting cognitive skills, critical thinking, and mental agility.

The CEO of Young Educators Foundation, Eugenia Tachie-Menson, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating that it will give Nigerian students a global spotlight and equip them with essential skills for effective communication.

For his part, the CEO of Lucid Education Initiative Afolajimi Akinyoyenu, added that the champion of the yet-to-be-unveiled spelling contest will earn a spot in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., in May 2025 with Nigeria’s participation shining a spotlight on the importance of literacy and spelling education among young students, particularly in Lagos and Abuja, where the initiative is currently focused.

"This programme offers a platform for Nigerian youth to showcase their literacy prowess on a global stage, changing the rather tired and erroneous narrative the African child only hungers for food".

Ghana has been participating in the Scripps National Spelling Bee for nearly 20 years, and Nigeria's participation is expected to bring a new level of excitement and competition to the event. The Scripps National Spelling Bee is a high-stakes competition that demands precision, etymological knowledge, and attention to detail.

This partnership is set to revolutionize Nigeria's education scene, inspiring young minds to achieve linguistic excellence on the global stage.