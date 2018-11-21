Israeli Ambassador tours Ashanti Region

The Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Ms Shani Cooper, has commended Israeli investors for venturing outside Accra to explore the opportunities in other parts of the country.
She said Ghana was not limited to only Accra and that there were numerous opportunities in the other regions which needed to be explored for the mutual benefit of investors and Ghanaians.
Tour
The ambassador was speaking during a two-day tour of the Ashanti Region, her first trip outside Accra since taking up appointment in the country in August this year.
The trip took her to Obuasi where she visited an Israeli company, P2W, which is into water treatment.
She also visited the Kumasi South and Suntreso Government hospitals, where the Israeli government, through its MASHAV (Israel’s Agency for International Development and Cooperation), built Mother and Baby Units and trained the staff of the facilities on how to reduce neonatal deaths.
Ms Cooper indicated that as a result of the collaboration and assistance from the Israeli doctors, the two facilities had been able to drastically reduce the neonatal mortality recorded there.
That, she said, had also improved the neonatal mortality rate of the region and “and we are now working on acquiring new equipment and renovating one of the units because we think health is one of the sectors Israel has lots of expertise and Kumasi should benefit from it”.
Prabon Greenfields Estate
The ambassador also visited Prabon Greenfields Estate where Vital Capital Fund, an Israeli company, has invested close to $30 million in a 500-unit housing project.
Ms Cooper said she was proud that an Israeli company had invested that much into a project that would meet the housing needs of the people of Kumasi and the Ashanti Region.
The Chief Executive Officer of Vital Capital Fund, Mr Eli Slama, said the Prabon Greenfields housing project was a community on its own with all facilities and a sewage treatment plant that would treat the waste generated and turn it into compost that could be used for agricultural purposes and the water for the public parks within the community.
According to him, the company invested close to $2 million into the underground sewage treatment plant.
Currently, the company has finished with the first phase of the project which consists of three, four and five furnished bedroom units.
He said the second phase, which was made up of affordable houses, would soon start and would be completed within a year.
The whole project should be completed within the next five years, he stated.
