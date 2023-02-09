ISD appoints Dr Dotse Special Envoy on Climate Change

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of HATOF Foundation, an environmental non-governmental organisation, Dr Samuel Dotse, has been appointed African Special Envoy on Climate Change by the International Society of Diplomats (ISD).
“ I am pleased to convey to you the approval of your appointment as ‘African Special Envoy on Climate Change’ by the Governing Council of the International Society of Diplomats, and by this appointment you are also admitted into the International Advisory Council”, a statement signed by the Secretary General of the ISD, Manuel Fernandez, said.
New appointment
According to the statement, Dr Dotse is expected to liaise with the international organisation’s headquarters in discharging the functions of his new office for a period of two years, renewable for two years.
That, the statement said, included the development of programmes and activities of the organisation and providing regular updates on their progress as well as promoting international cooperation with other relevant authorities.
According to the statement, Dr Dotse is also expected to provide expert advice on issues related to international diplomacy, economy, trade and investment, peace and social justice.
About ISD
The ISD is an international organisation, founded with core mandates to promote international diplomacy through friendship, trade and investment, international cooperation, peace and social justice, for development and advancement of humanity.
Dr Dotse is a Board Member of the Stakeholder Advisory Network on Climate Finance, an Expert Member of African Scientific Research and Innovation Council of the African Union and was a Regional Focal Point for Global Environment Facility Civil Society Network for West and Central Africa from 2011-2015.
Keta Dev
Meanwhile the Keta Lagoon Development Association (KLADA), an organisation of citizens of Anlo to support developmental programmes in the area and beyond, has congratulated Dr Dotse on his appointment to the high office.
A terse statement signed by Nelson Dovoh reads “Our most hearty congratulation on your new appointment.
It said “ It is our best wish and that of Anloland, Ghana and Africa that the benefits of this appointment will bring great benefits to all humanity but most importantly, Anlo”.