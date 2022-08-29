Investment in youth imperative - Asantehene

Investment in the youth is the surest way to guarantee a better nation, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has said.
He said it was imperative that the youth be assisted to acquire the relevant knowledge, entrepreneurial skills and acumen to lead the way in transforming society for the better.
“We need more role models to shape the minds of the youth and mentor them to take up the responsibility of developing the nation,” the Asantehene added.
This was contained in a speech read on behalf of Otumfuo Osei Tutu by the Asafohene, Akyamfuor Asafo Boakye Agyemang-Bonsu, at the 13th edition of the Young Professionals and Youth Coalition (YPYC) MTN Pulse Transform Africa Conference and Africa Role Model Awards 2022 in Kumasi last Saturday.
The awards ceremony was organised by the YPYC to honour 12 personalities and organisations for excelling in their respective fields of endeavour.
They comprised scientists, industrialists, role models, transformational leaders, professionals and the media.
Advice
Otumfuo Osei Tutu advised the youth to remain focused in life and not disappoint society, saying: “You have no reason to fail the nation.”
He said there were high expectations of them by their parents and the nation, for which reason they must continue to strive for excellence in their various career paths.
He lauded organisers of the event for inspiring the youth to engage more in productive ventures to promote the growth and development of humanity.
Awardees
The Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Professor Ellis Owusu-Dabo, won the Africa Role Model in Academic Excellence Lifetime Award.
The Director-General in charge of Legal and Prosecution of the Ghana Police Service, Commissioner of Police (COP) Nathan Kofi Boakye, received the Africa Role Model in Public Service Leadership Award.
Other winners were the Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, Prof. Mrs Rita Akosua Dickson - Africa Role Model Woman in Executive Leadership, and Anthony Bells Kafui Kanyi, Africa Role Model in Media Excellence Award.
The rest were a scientist, Prof. Ibok Oduro - Africa Role Model in Leadership Excellence and Youth Mentorship, and a youth activist, Cedric Dzelu - Young Role Model in Youth Development and Climate Change.
Another scientist, Prof. Marian Asantewaa Nkansah, received the Africa Role Model Overall Female Personality Award, while an industrialist, Atta Acheampong, won the Africa Role Model Grand Award.
The Multimedia Group received an award for being Africa’s Role Model Overall Organisation.