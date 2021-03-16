Incentivise enrolment into technical universities- Vice-Chancellor of KTU appeals to govt

The Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Koforidua Technical University (KTU), Professor David Kofi Essumang, has appealed to the government to consider incentive packages for students who enrol into universities and institutions that offer technical and vocational education and training (TVET).
That, he said, would increase the number of applicants to the technical universities and bolster the production of more skilled labour to engineer the development of the country.
On the sidelines of KTU’s 25th matriculation last Saturday, the VC lamented the comparatively fewer number of students admitted to the technical universities across the country for the 2020/2021 academic year during an interview with the Daily Graphic.
The matriculation, held virtually, was dubbed: “Technical and Vocational Education: A Prerequisite for Ghana’s Workforce”.
Prof. Essumang indicated that enrolment had not lived up to expectation for technical universities compared to their traditional counterparts even though the Free Senior High School policy implemented since 2017 had produced a large number of graduates at the end of 2020.
“The TVET institutions forecast admission of more students to develop TVET for Ghana but admissions this year didn’t live up to it. The TVET institutions had a meagre increment between five and 10 per cent, while the traditional universities sailed in 50 percentages and more increment,” he said.
He explained that the incentive packages would be an additional factor to encourage students to consider pursuing their higher education in TVET institutions.
Admission statistics
At the matriculation ceremony, Prof. Essumang said there was an increment of 188 students in enrolment for the 2020/21 academic year compared to the previous year’s.
“The university received a total of 5,645 applications out of which 5,242 were offered admission. However, 3,630 students registered as against 3,442 who enrolled same time last academic year,” he said.
He added that management would work hard to obtain a rapid increase in enrolment in the next academic year.
Programmes, facilities
The VC indicated that KTU would roll out 15 new Bachelor of Technology programmes from the next academic year to encourage enrolment.
He lauded the government for its support to the university in the development of facilities over the years, but indicated that the university still had more infrastructural deficit which needed to be covered.
He urged the matriculants to be studious throughout their stay on campus to achieve their aspirations in their chosen programmes.