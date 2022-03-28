ICGC donates 'Life Walk's' GH¢200,000 proceeds to psychiatric hospitals in Ghana

The International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) on Saturday presented a cheque for GH¢200,000 to the Mental Health Authority towards improving conditions at psychiatric hospitals in Ghana.
The funds were raised through the church’s annual walk (Life Walk), a 12-kilometre walk through some streets in the Teshie-Tse Addo enclave, where the church’s new Christ Temple East campus is sited.
ICGC, through its founder Pastor Mensa Otabil, has been raising awareness about the need for more support to mental health, which has otherwise been given little support.
The presentation to the Mental Health Authority (MHA) comes on the heels of similar support in 2019, when the church bought Electroconvulsive Therapy machines for each of the three biggest Mental Health facilities in Ghana and the donation of 105,000 facemasks for use by patients, doctors, and other mental caregivers the following year.
Thousands responded to the call by the church and came out in their numbers walking, not just to raise funds but also to keep fit, the cardinal reason for organizing the event.
Leading the walk was the General Overseer, Pastor Mensa Otabil, and his wife Mrs. Joy Otabil, flanked by other pastors and staff of the Mental Health Authority.
Amidst brass band music, the walk started from Christ Temple East and proceeded to the Tse Addo roundabout, the military cemetery and then to the Lister Hospital roundabout and back to the new church campus at Teshie.
The General Overseer of ICGC, Pastor Anthony Cudjoe spoke on behalf of the church and commended the participants for taking part in the exercise.
He reminded participants to commit themselves to a regular exercise and fitness regime.
Pastor Mensa Otabil reiterated that the mission of the church finds expression in the holistic development of members, community and the entire society adding the church is committed to the development of the spirit, soul and body.
He commended officials of the Mental Health Authority especially frontline health workers, for their selfless sacrifices under not so ideal conditions.
He asked for God’s blessings for them.
Pastor Otabil also encouraged the gathering to come out of social isolation and reconnect while observing the covid 19 protocols. He urged all those who have not yet taken the vaccine to do so.
Pastor Cudjoe on behalf of Pastor Mensa Otabil presented the GH¢200,000 to officials of the Mental Health Authority.
The Director at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital Dr. Pinaman Appau thanked the church for its continuous support for mental health.
She said several institutions have jumped on board to support mental health in Ghana since ICGC decided to spearhead the initiative leading to a reduction in stigma.
Dr. Appau called for continuous support for mental healthcare delivery in Ghana.