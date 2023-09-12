I was promoted based on my competence, education and commitment to work - IGP

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Sep - 12 - 2023 , 12:49

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has clarified that his promotions from Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) through Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Superintendent of Police between 1996 and 1998 were based on competence, education and commitment to work and nothing else.

He said he took advantage of the police policies that promoted personnel based on their educational qualifications.

IGP Dampare made the remarks when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee probing the Daniel Bugri Naabu leaked tape, that contains a discussion between Naabu, a former Northern Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and some senior police officers on why Dampare should be removed from office as IGP.

He said his promotions were not based on other means apart from his education, competence and commitment to work.

Prior to the IGP appearing before the committee, one of the police officers involved in the tape, COP George Alex Mensah, had claimed that police promotions were based on political influence.

However, for Dr Dampare, COP Mensah and his colleagues who appeared before the committee made those "wild allegations" that he was promoted because his government was in power just to cover their shame.

"They made wild allegations against me in order to cover their shame," he said.

Background

The content of the leaked audio prompted the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, to form the Committee. The seven-member Committee comprises representatives from both the Majority and Minority sides of Parliament, as well as technical expert.

The Committee's mandate is to investigate the secret recording and its implications regarding the alleged plot to remove IGP Dampare from office.