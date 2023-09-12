Toyota Ghana donates phototherapy unit to Ussher Hospital

Daily Graphic Sep - 12 - 2023 , 12:25

Toyota Ghana has reaffirmed her dedication to healthcare in Ghana by donating a state-of-the-art phototherapy unit to the Ussher Hospital.

This gesture marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing battle against neonatal jaundice and its devastating effects on newborns.

The presentation of this vital medical equipment was done at a short ceremony at Ussher Hospital on Tuesday, 5th September 2023.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Kohji Yanaka, Managing Director of Toyota Ghana highlighted the company's unwavering commitment to corporate social responsibility.

He emphasized that their responsibilities extend beyond automotive sales and services to making a tangible impact in the communities they serve.

"We recognize the critical link between CSR and business growth, it is our shared responsibility to safeguard the future of every newborn life," he said.

Mr. Kohji Yanaka cited alarming statistics from the Ghana Health Service, revealing a concerning rise in neonatal jaundice cases, from 9,273 in 2019 to 10,684 in 2020.

These figures represent innocent infants grappling with life-threatening challenges.

He stressed that each newborn carries the promise of a brighter tomorrow, a promise that Toyota Ghana is committed to protecting.

The Acting Medical Superintendent and the entire hospital staff expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Toyota Ghana for this generous donation.

The phototherapy unit will undoubtedly play a crucial role in saving the lives of newborns and furthering the hospital's mission of providing exceptional healthcare services to the community.

Ussher Hospital, situated in the heart of Accra, is a vital healthcare institution serving countless families in the region.

This donation from Toyota Ghana will undoubtedly strengthen the hospital's ability to address neonatal jaundice cases and contribute to a healthier future for the youngest members of the community.

Toyota Ghana Company Limited's unwavering commitment to making a positive impact in the communities it operates in continues to shine as a beacon of hope, bringing forth brighter prospects for Ghana's future generations.