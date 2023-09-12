‘Leaked tape’ probe: Implicated Police officers cannot be present during my testimony – IGP

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare has made a formal request for the three implicated senior police officers to be excluded from the proceedings during his testimony in the ongoing leaked tape probe.

This move comes as a significant development in the investigation into the leaked audio recording that allegedly contains conversations involving high-ranking police officials plotting the removal of the IGP.

The IGP’s request for the absence of the implicated officers during his testimony, according to his lawyer, Kwame Gyan, is aimed at ensuring a fair and impartial examination of the evidence.

He believes that their presence may influence the proceedings and affect the integrity of the investigation.

The leaked tape unearthed a plot by the three officers – COP Alex Mensah, Superintendent George Asare, and Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi with the former Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Daniel Bugri Naabu to remove the IGP to make it easy for the ruling party to win the 2024 December general elections.

Appearing before the committee on Tuesday, September 12, Lawyer for the IGP, Kwame Gyan noted that the request for the exclusion of implicated officers reflects his commitment to a thorough and unbiased investigation. He added that it also underscores the importance of transparency and accountability.

The IGP’s testimony, once provided, will be a pivotal moment in the investigation, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding the leaked tape and the actions of the officers involved.

COP Mensah, Superintendent Asare, and Superintendent Gyebi have all appeared before the 7-member Parliamentary committee probing the leaked audio.

During his appearance before the parliamentary committee, COP Mensah accused the IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, of mismanaging the Police Service.

He claimed that the IGP’s leadership has led to a decline in morale among police officers.

COP Mensah also admitted to being involved in politics and working in the interest of a political party, although he did not disclose which party it was.

His comments align with similar sentiments expressed in the leaked tape, where he was heard saying that the IGP must be removed to ensure the victory of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections.

However, COP Mensah strongly refuted the authenticity of the tape, claiming that it had been doctored and did not accurately reflect the original conversation with Daniel Bugri Naabu.

Supt Asare also noted that portions of the tape were doctored and accused the IGP of plotting the audio recording when he appeared before the committee.

