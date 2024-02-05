I've stopped attending public events because of power outages - ECG boss

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Feb - 05 - 2024 , 16:26

The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama, says he has stopped attending public events such as weddings and funerals because of how people tend to look at his face anytime electric power goes off.

He said when he attends events and power goes off at the event venue, almost everyone turns to look at him, hence making him feel very uncomfortable.

He explained that in many instances, power goes off because the owners do not have credit on their meters to enable them enjoy power supply.

He said anytime people’s power go off, they blame ECG for taking the power before they will check their meters to find out that they do not have credit on them.

In a radio interview on Accra-based Peace FM on Monday morning [February 5, 2024], which was monitored by Graphic Online, Mr Mahama said in order not to experience such awkward moments at events, he has now chosen to stay home.

The ECG boss was explaining the operations of the company and some of its related challenges, particularly regarding the ongoing nationwide meter audit exercise.

He said the company had introduced many innovative solutions, including short codes and a mobile app to help customers to access their services at the comfort of their homes.

Mr Mahama observed that people even blame telecommunication challenges they face when using their app or short codes on ECG than their service providers.

He, however assured customers that the ECG will continue to improve its services, urging the public to cooperate with the company by reporting staff who misconducted themselves.