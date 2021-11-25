Hungarian govt delegation tours Kumasi waste treatment plant

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Hungary, Mr István Jakab, has urged a partnership between Hungary and Ghana towards the setting up of more compost and recycling plants to ensure cleaner environments.
He said Hungary’s relationship with Ghana, dating back some 60 years, would bring about transfer of technology, knowledge and expertise in the waste management sector when the two countries improved their partnerships.
Mr Jakab made the observation when he visited the Kumasi waste water treatment plant in the Bosomtwe District in the Ashanti Region last Monday.
He was conducted round the facility by the Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, and some of his top management members.
The waste water treatment plant is a collaboration between Jospong Group and its Hungarian partners and the government of Ghana.
Visit
Mr Jakab, who is officially visiting Ghana for the first time, gave the assurance that Hungary would support the government of Ghana and private businesses as well.
He said Hungary would continue to support Ghana’s education sector, stating that already about 100 Ghanaian students had been offered scholarships by Hungary.
The Hungarian Ambassador to Ghana, Tamás Endre Fehér, commended the Jospong Group for the project and wished the company more successes in its business endeavours.
Progressive relationship
Dr Siaw-Agyepong said the relationship between Ghana and Hungary had progressed impressively to impact the support for businesses in the two countries.
He commended the government for the support for private companies in the waste management sector.
He further praised the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources for its collaboration with the Jospong Group.
Dr Siaw Agyepong said the waste water treatment facility in Kumasi was in operation and had engaged about 60 workers with 95 per cent of them from the Bosomtwe District.
“About 70 to 80 trucks come to discharge waste water daily,” he said.