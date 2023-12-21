How Mövenpick Ambassador is going to host guests during the festive period

Hussein Zekeri Dec - 21 - 2023 , 20:47

Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra has lined up Christmas-centred activities in the heart of the capital in one of the standout packages to entertain the public during the Yuletide.

Designed around its renovated restaurant, these include “a range of exciting activities and delectable dining options” intended to make the holiday season a magical period.

It features festive brunches to themed parties in unique settings, including pool parties, fireworks, and live cooking barbecue, on Christmas eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s eve.

Festive Dining

There will be a festive brunch on Sunday, December 24.

On Christmas Eve, there will be a special dinner at Sankofa Restaurant as well as a Christmas Day brunch at Sankofa Restaurant.

On New Year day, there will be a brunch with a wide array of traditional festive and local dishes.

Festive Parties

In addition to the dining experiences, there are also planned exciting festive parties on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Eve.

There will also be a an End the year fireworks event at the Piazza.