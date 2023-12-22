President commends Tourism Authority for laudable performance

Donald Ato Dapatem Dec - 22 - 2023 , 06:04

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commended the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) for setting a new standard of excellence by showcasing Ghana as a beacon of hope and a shining example for the world in the last six years.

He said over the period, the authority ensured growth in international arrivals, increased the number of domestic travellers and growth in the number of tourism facilities and “I applaud the tremendous efforts of the dedicated staff led by its dynamic Chief Executive Officer, Akwasi Agyemang, and his partners”.

President Akufo-Addo made the commendation at the climax of activities marking the 50th anniversary celebration of the GTA in Accra last Wednesday.

Promotion

President Akufo-Addo said over the past 50 years, the authority had played a pivotal role in promoting Ghana as a prime tourism destination with a rich cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes and warm hospitality which have captured the hearts of travelers from across the globe.

“It is the fusion of tradition and modernity that makes Ghana an irresistible force in the world of Tourism,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo added that the sector had witnessed transformative initiatives that had elevated the nation’s tourism industry to unprecedented heights.

“The Year of Return, a landmark campaign I launched in 2019, marked a glorious homecoming for individuals of African descent from around the world.

“It was an opportunity for us to reconnect the global African family, provide a platform for the diaspora to connect with their roots, experience the vibrant culture and bust in the warmth of our beloved nation”, he said.

December in Gh

The President also said that country also embarked on another ground-breaking initiative, “December in Gh”, a month-long celebration that showcases Ghana as an unrivaled festive destination, attracting tourists to its vibrant festivals, music and arts.

“Through December in Gh, we have witnessed the influx of visitors who continue to immerse themselves in the unique Ghanaian experience, creating memories that will last a lifetime,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo said unveiling of the Beyond the Return initiative had, therefore, opened up endless possibilities for sustainable tourism investment and cultural exchange for a prosperous future.

Appreciation

The Chief Executive of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyemang, expressed appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for his unwavering support and recognition of the importance of tourism.

He said the President’s presence at the programme was proof of his commitment to promoting the nation’s cultural diversity.

“Your legacy in tourism is unmatched.

We remember with fond memories the day you launched for us the Year of Return in September 2018.

Under your leadership, all the boxes in tourism are ticking positive,” Mr Agyemang said.

He said last year, domestic tourism grew by 59 per cent over the previous year’s, while international tourism arrivals had been growing year by year.

The CEO said this year, the authority was pushing to reach pre-pandemic levels in tourism arrivals, adding that in a few weeks’ time, the first Kente Museum would be commissioned at Bonwire in the Ashanti Region.