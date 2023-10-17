Help children affected by spillage — Child Rights International

Timothy Gobah Oct - 17 - 2023 , 06:23

A finding by a child friendly non-governmental organisation, Child Right International (CRI), shows that approximately 10,896 children have been adversely affected by the flooding in the Volta and Eastern regions.

The flooding has been occasioned by the dam spillage from the Akosombo and Kpone dams.

Speaking to journalists in Accra yesterday, the Executive Director of Child Rights International, Bright Appiah, said “in view of the devastating effect of the flooding, CRI is, therefore, calling on organisations to provide relief and support for the affected areas with particular focus on the welfare of children.”

“CRl is calling on all stakeholders, including corporate bodies, non-government organisations (NGOs), and individuals, to support the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in providing relief and protection for children affected in order to avert any possible outbreak of diseases and other related conditions,” it said in a statement.

NADMO

As part of its own efforts to provide relief for the affected areas, CRI said its staff had donated an undisclosed amount of money to NADMO to provide some reprieve for children.

Again, CRI said it had taken swift action to understand the devastation and how best it could coordinate its efforts towards alleviating the sufferings of children, which is its core mandate, while it was immediately providing relief of essentials such as food, shelter and clothing.

The child-friendly organisation added that it was also working with the relevant stakeholders to ensure that the education of children was not truncated.

“CRl is committed to providing immediate support to these children and their families, with a focus on ensuring access to education, shelter, food, and necessary resources,” the statement added.

Spillage

The Volta River Authority (VRA) commenced the spillage of excess water on September 15, 2023, due to rising levels of the Akosombo and Kpong hydro dams, resulting in widespread destruction and displacement in seven districts, including the South, Central, and North Tongu districts in the Volta Region.

Thousands of residents have had to evacuate, leaving their homes, farmlands, and properties submerged in the raging floods.

The flooding has disrupted essential services, including access to clean water, electricity, and children are the most affected.

Educational structures have been damaged, limiting access to quality education, and mobility has been severely restricted.

Children and their families are struggling to find shelter, and access to food has become a significant concern for them.

Akosombo Dam

The maximum level of water in the Akosombo Dam should be 276 feet, the VRA said.

As of last Thursday, October 12, 2023, the water level in the dam was 276.92 feet or 84.405 metres.

Before the spillage, the level was 272.50 feet or 83.058 metres.

From its website, the VRA said the level of water in the Akosombo Dam as of Sunday (October 15) was 277.24 feet or 84.503 metres, compared with 271.65 feet or 82.798 metres level of the lake at the same time last year (Saturday, October 15, 2022).

The spillage affected almost all the communities along the lower Volta Basin, resulting in widespread power cuts in the affected communities.

The GRIDCo sub-station at Fievie, Sogakope, in the Volta Region, has been inundated, leading to the shutting down of the station.