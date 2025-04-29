Next article: Three Indian nationals arrested for engaging in illegal gold trading in Ghana

Featured

Health Minister meets GMA, hospital heads in Accra over key problems facing healthcare delivery

Mohammed Ali Apr - 29 - 2025 , 09:54 2 minutes read

The Minister for Health, Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has held a strategic meeting with executives of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), medical directors, and hospital superintendents to address major challenges confronting the nation’s healthcare system.

The meeting, which took place in Accra and was announced by the Ministry on its Facebook page on Monday, April 28, 2025, discussed a range of operational and financial weaknesses that Mr Akandoh said could disrupt healthcare delivery if left unresolved.

Mr Akandoh expressed concern over the rising number of medical-legal cases being filed against health facilities, warning that the lawsuits were damaging the sector’s reputation and placing a burden on public finances.

He pointed to persistent audit infractions as evidence of accountability lapses and urged stricter financial discipline and full compliance with procurement laws at all levels.

The Health Minister also drew attention to what he described as the uncontrolled recruitment of casual staff within public health facilities.

He said the practice was draining Internally Generated Funds (IGF), making it increasingly difficult for hospitals to maintain basic services.

On hospital infrastructure, Mr Akandoh said frequent equipment breakdowns and maintenance delays were not only a result of resource constraints but also reflected poor management practices.

He called for a shift towards regular maintenance and closer administrative supervision to improve efficiency.

Mr Akandoh also noted that persistent shortages of consumables and medical supplies continued to affect the quality of patient care.

He said measures were being put in place to strengthen supply chain management within the health sector.

Addressing broader infrastructure concerns, Mr Akandoh said the lack of functional emergency services and the absence of disability-friendly facilities in many hospitals remained major challenges.

He indicated that upcoming health projects would give priority to addressing these gaps.

Mr Akandoh concluded by acknowledging the role of frontline health professionals and administrators in sustaining public health services.

He said the Ministry would continue engaging stakeholders in efforts to improve healthcare delivery across the country.

The meeting forms part of wider government efforts to tackle longstanding problems within the health sector through direct dialogue with those responsible for managing healthcare services.