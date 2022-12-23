Graphic promises compelling news content in 2023

The Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) has promised to bring to its cherished readers compelling news content in 2023.
The company has also expressed its commitment to strengthening relationships with its clients and customers and thanked them for their unflinching support in the year 2022.
Here are some felicitations from the management of GCGL.
Kobby Asmah, Editor, Graphic
The birth of Christ brings its own glory and expectations. It is also an opportunity to wish all our readers happy felicitations and may the true spirit of Christmas shine in our hearts and be a light in our path.
The festive season is a period to show love to one another and to remember the birth of Christ. We must live upright lives in the coming year.
Let's jubilate in moderation, do less extreme partisan politics, and encourage more inclusiveness in our body politic.
In 2023, we will offer our readers more compelling content. Continue to be loyal to us and we will also deliver our constitutional mandate of gathering and disseminating accurate information for all our readers.
Albert Kungmaa Ziem, Esq, Management and Tax Accountant
We want to thank the management of Graphic, for directing the year. Although difficult, their decisions have brought the company this far.
Also, the staff and the financial team have done incredibly well, not forgetting the marketing team for selling the company’s products to bring in some cash for operations.
We also thank the regulators, vendors and stakeholders, for their support as well as our families for giving us peace of mind to work.
I ask for God’s blessings upon your lives and promise that the staff of the company will come back next year refreshed and geared up to do more.
George Ernest Asare, Union Chairman
I want to thank our readers for their support over the years and also appeal to them to celebrate the Christmas season in a way that will not affect their health.
For our part, we will continue to offer you credible products so you will always consider us as the best media institution in the country.
We wish you a merry Christmas and a happy new year.
Doreen Hammond, Editor, The Mirror
The year has been full of events, and it has been a series of ups and downs.
Thank God we are seeing hope at the end of the tunnel.
As The Mirror takes a break from December 24 to January 7, The Mirror team wishes our clients and readers a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.
Read more human interest stories, profiles, fashions, lifestyles from our online platforms.
Charles Ntiamoah Amoako, Director, Technical Services
I wish our advertisers, subscribers and vendors across the country a Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year.
We are because you are! Nothing can beat our experience of working with you.
Hope this Christmas brings you moments filled with love, laughter and goodwill towards your family and others.
Dela Bonsu, Acting Head of Human Resource
As we take a well-deserved break to join our families to celebrate the birth of Christ this Christmas season, I thank God for seeing us through the year.
Hopefully, 2023 will be a better year filled with inspiration to propel our over 70-year-old company to greater heights.
With the joy that Christmas brings may we be renewed and strengthened to continue what we have dedicated our lives to.
May the inspiration also affect our clients and customers with whom we have sailed the stormy waters of 2022.
Hannah Acheampong Amoah, Editor, Junior Graphic
The Junior Graphic will go on a break for a while and will be on the newsstands on January 11, to bring you interesting and exciting stories.
Although we will be on break, you can visit our online platform for content.
Be good girls and boys during the holidays, help your parents at home and celebrate the holidays with care.
We hope to read more from you next year, write articles and also take part in our Junior Graphic National Essay competitions to win amazing prizes.
On behalf of the staff of Junior Graphic, we wish you Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.
George Obeng Danso, Advert Sales Manager
We want to thank our customers for holding us throughout the year, and our stakeholders who have kept us in business.
We are happy that you selected a very good medium that got to your clients.
We still want to assure you that we will bounce back next year even with a better promise than what we delivered to you.
Next year when we resume, don't lose the opportunity to come back to us.
We want to appreciate you and use this opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year.
God willing, we will meet again next year for more collaborations.