Gov’t gives committee four weeks to fast-track implementation plan for second gas plant project

Mohammed Ali May - 13 - 2025 , 10:55 2 minutes read

The Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has given the newly inaugurated Implementation Committee for Ghana’s Second Gas Processing Plant (GPP II) four weeks to submit a final implementation plan, stating that “the time for bureaucracy is over.”

Dr Forson issued the directive on Monday, May 12, 2025, at a ceremony held in Accra to officially inaugurate the committee.

He was joined at the event by the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Mr John Abdulai Jinapor.

He noted that the project had been delayed for too long, pointing out that Ghana currently spends over $1 billion each year importing liquid fuels to power its plants, an expense he said continues to weigh heavily on the economy and the pockets of Ghanaians.

“With this new gas processing plant, we have the opportunity to save nearly $500 million and create over 1,000 jobs for our people,” Dr Forson said.

The committee, chaired by the Deputy Minister for Energy, has been tasked with accelerating work on the project to meet expected timelines. The gas plant is projected to play an important role in meeting Ghana’s energy needs.

Dr Forson told committee members that the country was relying on them to deliver. “The nation is counting on them to deliver,” he said.

He also noted that the Atuabo Gas facility has been a crucial part of Ghana’s energy infrastructure, and the addition of a second processing plant would help reduce reliance on fuel imports and support economic recovery.

The committee is expected to present a detailed plan by mid-June. Dr Forson reaffirmed that government would provide the necessary support to ensure the project is completed.

“We are committed to getting it done!” he said.

Once completed, the Second Gas Processing Plant is expected to expand domestic gas processing capacity, reduce fuel import costs, and create employment within the energy sector.