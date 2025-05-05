Next article: Police officer interdicted after arrest with restricted drugs in Tamale suburb

Government introduces nationwide measures to tackle poor hygiene in public hospitals

Mohammed Ali May - 05 - 2025 , 13:15 2 minutes read

The Minister of Health, Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has announced a nationwide plan to address long-standing hygiene lapses in public health facilities, including shortages of soap, water, and other basic supplies that continue to undermine infection control efforts.

Speaking in Accra on Monday, May 5, 2025, at a stakeholder engagement to mark World Hand Hygiene Day, Mr Akandoh said the Ministry of Health was introducing reforms aimed at improving hand hygiene systems, supervision, and awareness in public hospitals.

“We are fully aware of persistent challenges ranging from inadequate infrastructure, misuse, and limited supervision, to inconsistent supply chains for essential hygiene materials,” Mr Akandoh said.

“To confront these issues head-on, the ministry is working to provide sustainable hand hygiene systems across all public health facilities.”

According to Mr Akandoh, the reforms will include improving access to soap, water, and alcohol-based hand sanitisers in hospitals. The government also intends to strengthen supervision of hygiene practices and promote local production of hygiene products to reduce reliance on imports.

He disclosed that by 2026, all teaching and regional hospitals would be required to regularly monitor compliance with hand hygiene protocols and provide feedback as part of their internal quality improvement plans.

“From top administrators to frontline staff, hand hygiene is a simple, low-cost yet powerful intervention that saves lives, reduces infections acquired in healthcare settings, and protects both patients and healthcare workers,” he stated.

Mr Akandoh added that poor hygiene continued to threaten patient safety and contribute to the growing problem of antimicrobial resistance. He said addressing the problem required consistent action, not only in hospitals but also in homes, schools, and public spaces.

He noted that the government would work with civil society, health training institutions, the private sector, and the media to support hygiene education across communities.

“The health, safety, and dignity of every Ghanaian depend on the steps we take or fail to take on hygiene,” Mr Akandoh said. “Let us pledge to make clean hands not merely a symbolic act, but a daily and consistent habit.”

The event, held under the theme “It might be gloves, it’s always hand hygiene,” brought together health professionals, development partners, civil society groups, and other stakeholders to promote infection prevention and control practices nationwide.