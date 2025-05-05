Featured

Police officer interdicted after arrest with restricted drugs in Tamale suburb

Mohammed Ali May - 05 - 2025 , 10:54 1 minute read

A police officer stationed at the Sakasa Police Station in Tamale has been interdicted after his arrest for allegedly possessing restricted pharmaceutical substances at Kpalsi, a suburb of Tamale in the Northern Region.

The officer, identified as General Lance Corporal Shani Abdullai, was reportedly picked up by members of an anti-drug task force during an operation in which he was suspected of attempting to supply the substances to a known drug base in the area.

The Ghana Police Service announced the interdiction in a statement posted on its Facebook page on Sunday, May 4, 2025.

According to the statement, the interdiction is to “allow for a thorough investigation into his conduct in line with Police Service regulations.”

Although the police did not disclose the specific type or quantity of substances retrieved, the action follows the circulation of a viral video on social media that appeared to show the officer being arrested in the course of the operation.

In the video, voices in the background claimed that the officer had been caught selling drugs allegedly meant to help fight illegal distribution.