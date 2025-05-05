Next article: Greening future: Need, mandatory tree planting for building permits

Three arrested in Savelugu for alleged weapon smuggling

Mohammed Ali

Three men have been arrested in Savelugu in the Northern Region for allegedly smuggling firearms and ammunition, the Ghana Police Service has said.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page on Sunday, May 4, 2025, the Service said the suspects, Gaba Abdallah Alhassan, Alhassan Abdallah, and Alhassan Abdul Kudus, were picked up on May 1, 2025, during an intelligence-led operation by the Northern Regional Police Command.

According to the police, the arrests were made at separate hideouts following surveillance efforts by officers in the region.

During the operation, officers retrieved a number of weapons, including one AK-47 rifle, a submachine gun, a Smith & Wesson SD40 VE pistol, and a single-barrel gun.

The police also found two magazines, fifteen rounds of AK-47 ammunition, thirteen rounds of pistol ammunition, twenty-seven additional rounds of various ammunition, and five BB cartridges.

“The suspects are currently in police custody assisting with investigations,” the statement read.

The police indicated that the three will be taken through the appropriate legal procedures.

Mr Alhassan, Mr Abdallah, and Mr Kudus are expected to face charges after investigations.

Illegal firearms continue to pose a threat to safety and security in northern Ghana, where clashes and criminal activity are sometimes fuelled by the availability of such weapons.

Police say operations targeting the movement and supply of unlicensed arms will continue across the region.