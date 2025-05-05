Next article: Government introduces nationwide measures to tackle poor hygiene in public hospitals

Ghana Health Service reshuffles senior staff in major structural overhaul

May - 05 - 2025

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has reshuffled and reassigned over a dozen key officials in a move the new Director-General says was aimed at strengthening health delivery across the country.

In a letter communicating the changes expected to take effect from May 19, 2025, the Acting Director-General, Professor Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, said the restructuring forms part of ongoing institutional reforms intended to boost operational efficiency and improve public health outcomes.

The changes affect senior staff within regional health directorates, national health programmes, and the GHS headquarters.

Regions impacted include Greater Accra, Ashanti, Northern, Central, and Ahafo.

At the heart of the reshuffle is a realignment of leadership within critical national programmes.

Those in malaria, HIV/AIDS, immunisation, and non-communicable diseases have been reassigned in a rotation strategy that is seeing experienced officers taking on new responsibilities across both national and regional levels.

Among those redeployed is Dr Hilarius A.K. Abiwu, who is leaving his role as Deputy Director of Public Health in the Northern Region to become acting Programme Manager for the National Malaria Elimination Programme at the GHS headquarters.

Similarly, Dr Emmanuel A. A. Teviu, previously based in the Ashanti Region, assumes the role of Acting Programme Manager for the National AIDS Control Programme.

Dr Selorm Kutsoati, who served as District Director for La Nkwantanang-Madina in Greater Accra, has been appointed Acting Programme Manager for the Expanded Programme on Immunisation.

Meanwhile, Dr Wallace Odiko-Ollennu, formerly the Deputy Chief Dental Officer, will now lead the Non-Communicable Diseases Unit in an acting capacity.

As part of the broader reshuffle, current Programme Manager for the AIDS Control Programme, Dr Stephen Ayisi Addo, has been posted to the Northern Region as Acting Deputy Director of Public Health.

Other key changes include the reassignment of Dr Efua Commeh from the NCDs unit to serve as Acting District Director for La Nkwantanang-Madina, and Dr Andrew Ayim’s redeployment from GHS headquarters to Ahafo Region as Deputy Director of Public Health.

Dr Keziah Maim also takes up a new post as Acting Deputy Director of Public Health.

The GHS has instructed all regional and divisional directors to facilitate smooth transitions, emphasising that handovers must not disrupt ongoing services.

Officers are required to notify the headquarters upon assuming their new roles.