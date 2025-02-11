Next article: Police launch manhunt for men who disrupted the Kumasi Council of State elections

Government in talks with Transport Unions over fare adjustments

Jemima Okang Addae Feb - 11 - 2025 , 13:58 1 minute read

The Minister of Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, has stated that the government will engage transport unions on possible adjustments in transport fares, considering the rising cost of fuel and spare parts.

He made this announcement during a working visit to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) in Accra.

The minister explained that no formal proposal has yet been made regarding fare increases or otherwise.

"I have officially engaged them, and tomorrow we will be meeting the transport unions as well. I would not want to preempt the discussions before fully engaging them. However, they are cooperating. If you check the news portals, you will see that they have advised their colleagues to allow some time for negotiations. This means we are working towards a better understanding of how much they will charge passengers," he stated.

He added that negotiations must be fully concluded before any official announcement is made.

The minister assured the public that the government and transport unions are committed to reaching a mutually beneficial agreement.