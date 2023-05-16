Good Shepherd Methodist lay foundation stone

Augustina Tawiah May - 16 - 2023 , 14:18

The Bishop of the Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana, Rt Reverend Emmanuel Borlabi Bortey, has laid the foundation stone for a multi-purpose building for the Good Shepherd Methodist Church in the Kaneshie North Circuit.

The four-storey golden jubilee project will, among others, provide a permanent hall for the teen’s service and youth programmes, meeting halls and offices.

Project

So far, GH¢1,664,524 has been spent on the project, which is almost at the completion stage, with about GH¢2 million cedis needed to complete it.

Rt Rev. Bortey, who was assisted by the Synod Secretary of the diocese, Very Rev. Doris Saah; the Bishop of the Tema Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana, Rt Rev. Samuel Ofori-Akyea, and other bishops and ministers who had served in the church to lay the foundation stone, prayed that true faith would flourish at the place and the fear of God and love for one another would prevail.

“Here, may the voice of prayer continually be heard and songs of praises and adoration be raised in honour of our King. May true Christians worship the true God in spirit and in truth, now and for ever more,” he prayed.

He asked that the work that had been started be carried on without hindrance and that the project would stand in strength and beauty.

Earlier in a sermon on the theme: “I am the way, the truth and the life”, Rt Rev. Bortey asked Christians to live honest and sincere lives.

He said the country needed men and women who could be trusted and live lives of integrity.

Multi-purpose building

In a brief presentation on the project, the Chairman of the Foundation Stone-Laying Committee, Dr Wordsworth Odame Larbi, said the search for adjacent plots to construct the multi-purpose building became necessary when in 1995, after the completion of the new building of the church with a church hall, it was realised that there was still not enough space to accommodate meetings of organisations in the church.

He said plots of land were purchased and the sod-cutting ceremony for the commencement of the project was held in April 2015.

History

Started in 1965 as Bubiashie ‘B’ Society, the Good Shepherd Methodist Church was carved out of the Mt Ararat Methodist Church, Bubiashie.

It started in a classroom of the Bubiashie North ‘1’ Primary School as an Akan Society before a plot of land was acquired at its present location for the chapel.