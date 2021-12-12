Gold Coast Refinery CEO commends Asantehene for his peace building initiatives

The Chief Executive Officer of the Gold Coast Refinery Limited, Dr Said Deraz, has praised the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for his vital role in promoting peace and businesses in the country.
For him, the reputation of Asantehene transcends beyond the borders of the country, hence his association with businesses build confidence in investors.
He is of the view that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II did not only represent Ghanaian culture globally, but serves as a symbol of peace and peace broker.
Dr. Said Deraz, who is also the Chairman of the Euroget Group, said this in interview prior to the official launch of the commemorative gold coins to celebrate the Asantehene for his outstanding contribution to the peace, stability and development of the country over the past 22 years.
The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has given authorisation to Gold Coast Refinery Limited to mint commemorative gold coins to celebrate the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for his outstanding contributions to Ghana’s peace building processes.
This is the first time non-circulating commemorative coins meant to celebrate and honour people, places, events and institutions are being issued in the country.
The gold coins will be launched at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi today, Sunday, December 12, 2021, to coincide with the celebration of the last Akwasidae of the year, with proceeds from the auction of the coins being used to establish a multi-purpose Cultural Resource Centre in Kumasi to promote activities related to traditional and customary conflict resolution in the country.
Features
The coins are of 99.99 per cent assay at 24 carat fine gold, with a diameter of 37mm and weight of 31.104 grammes each.
The face of the gold coins bears the image of the Asantehene, with the Adinkra symbols ‘Bi Nka Bi’ and ‘Mpatapo’, which symbolise peace, harmony and reconciliation. Similarly, the reverse bears an image of the Golden Stool (Sika Dwa).
Background
Since he acceded the Golden Stool in 1999, Otumfuo Osei Tutu has pursued conflict prevention and resolution with extraordinary finesse.
Apart from the numerous chieftaincy, land and family disputes that he had resolved in Asanteman, he has also extended his exploits into other areas, working with the other members of the Committee of Eminent Chiefs to douse the flame of conflict in the Dagbon Traditional Area in the Northern Region.
Euroget
Dr Deraz noted that the commemorative gold coin was in the right direction “to celebrate His Royal Majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu II as a pillar of peace in Ghana.”
He said the launching of the gold coins also marked a milestone in the life of the country, pointing out that “this is the first time Ghana is producing something like this.”
He said the vision of the Euroget Group and Gold Coast Refinery Limited was to support the development of the country to become of the biggest economies on the continent.