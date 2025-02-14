Featured

Godfred Dame accuses President Mahama administration of whitewashing criminal cases

GraphicOnline Feb - 14 - 2025 , 13:44 2 minutes read

Former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame, has strongly criticised the John Mahama-led administration for what he describes as a deliberate strategy to clear its officials of wrongdoing through the discontinuation of high-profile criminal cases.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, February 14, 2025, Mr Dame argued that the recent withdrawal of several ongoing cases was a calculated move aimed at shielding members of the former Mahama government from legal accountability.

“These developments irresistibly point to only one conclusion, a calculated preconceived ploy on the part of the NDC to wipe out all criminal cases pending against its leading members and officials in the John Mahama government, declare them of wrongdoing, not by the court, but through their Attorney General,” he asserted.

His remarks follow the decision by the Attorney-General, Dr. Dominic Ayine, to drop seven cases involving former government appointees.

While the Attorney-General has defended the move by stating that the cases lack merit and were politically motivated, Mr Dame insists that due process must be followed. He further stressed that such an approach has no precedent in Ghana’s Fourth Republic and sets a dangerous tone for governance and the rule of law.

“Remarkably, there's no precedent for this kind of conduct in the Fourth Republic,” he stated.

Mr Dame also dismissed the Attorney-General’s press conference, describing it as a hurried attempt to justify an unjustifiable action.

“I deem the press conference hurriedly assembled by the Attorney-General, Dr Dominic Ayine, as a knee-jerk reaction to genuine concerns raised by well-meaning Ghanaians on the attempt by the NDC government to whitewash the crimes of persons who served in the NDC government,” he declared.

He further alleged that the government’s actions were designed to grant immunity to its allies, ensuring that they evade justice for offences committed against the state.

“The President, through his Attorney-General, has in a spectacular fashion, become the clearing agent to indemnify their allies who have duly been put before the courts for commission of crimes,” he added.

According to Mr Dame, the Attorney-General’s posture undermines Ghana’s democratic structures and governance, as it sends a message that political loyalty outweighs accountability. However, he remains optimistic that Ghanaians will recognise and condemn these actions.

“I am, however, reassured by the fact that Ghanaians are discerning enough to discover the illegitimate motives for the discontinuance of the cases in question,” he concluded.