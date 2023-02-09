GNPC provides classroom block for Ankaful

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation has handed over a six-unit classroom block to the Ankaful Municipal Assembly Basic School at Ankaful, near Saltpond in the Central Region, to enhance teaching and learning.
The community had virtually no basic school. Children have to walk for two kilometres to school at Saltpond and other nearby communities and this has worsened the illiteracy rate in the community since many children feel reluctant to walk the long way to school on a daily basis.
Children cannot start school at age four as government policy stipulates, because they have to wait and grow physically strong enough to make the tortuous journey to school.
The GNPC Foundation, therefore, constructed the new six-unit classroom block to improve academic work in the school.
The new classroom block includes a head teacher’s office, a storeroom and furniture for learning.
The Head of Environment and Social Amenities at GNPC, who handed over the school block, Lubaabat Habib Jawulaa, gave an assurance that the foundation would expand the school with a junior high school (JHS) block and a 12-seater sanitary facility soon.
Support
She reiterated that GNPC, through the foundation, remained committed to providing requisite educational infrastructure support to Ghanaian communities and schools across the country.
The Mfantseman Municipal Director of Education, Betty Smith, advised parents to enrol their children in school to get the necessary foundation.
She added that they should use the project to enhance effective learning and teaching.
The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Mfantseman, Ike Lord Ennu, tasked the beneficiaries to ensure proper care of the facilities to serve many more students in the future.
He thanked GNPC for its partnering role in Ghana’s educational sector and beyond.
The Head teacher of the school, Eunice Okuruw, thanked GNPC and expressed her appreciation for the kind gesture.
She gave an assurance that the project would be handled with care to enhance teaching and learning.
The Ankaful-Saltpond Odikro, Nana Kwame Ntsiful V, appealed for a drainage system in the community to reduce perennial flooding.
He appealed for two communal waste containers to promote a cleaner environment.