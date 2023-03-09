GNPC Foundation inaugurates school project at Yong

Mohammed Fugu Mar - 09 - 2023 , 07:23

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation has handed over a fully furnished school project to the chiefs and people of Yong, a farming community in the Karaga District in the Northern Region.

The six-unit classroom facility by the corporate social responsibility wing of the corporation is to be used to start a technical and vocational training institute in the area to equip students with employable skills.

Inauguration

Inaugurating the facility, the Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, Dr Dominic Eduah, said the facility was to help in the delivery of technical and vocational education and to ensure that Ghanaians, no matter their geographical location, benefited from the oil money.

He said education remained an important platform towards national development, for which reason the foundation was investing in the sector to make it accessible to every Ghanaian child.

He urged the authorities to ensure that the structure was put to good use, and encouraged parents to enrol their children in the school.

While pledging the GNPC's commitment to support communities and institutions in dire need of infrastructure, Dr Eduah said since 2018 the foundation had implemented a number of projects across the country and sought to do same this year.

Commendation

The Chief Executive of the Karaga District Assembly, Iddrisu Mohammed Saani, thanked the GNPC for the gesture, and said it would go a long way to enhance education in the area.

"This is the first technical and vocational training institute in this enclave. We made the request for it through our Member of Parliament, and we are very glad that our request has been granted," he said.

He indicated that aside from the school block, the Member of Parliament was also constructing a workshop and other ancillary facilities to ensure the smooth running of the school.