Ghana's Chief Imam condoles Morocco following Marrakech earthquake

GraphicOnline Sep - 12 - 2023 , 15:44

In the wake of a devastating earthquake that rocked Morocco's picturesque city of Marrakech last Friday evening, the Muslim Community in Ghana, led by His Eminence the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has expressed profound sorrow and extended heartfelt condolences to the Kingdom of Morocco.

The earthquake, which struck the North African nation, has resulted in a significant loss of life and widespread destruction of property. His Eminence emphasized the urgent need for global solidarity with Morocco during this trying time.

His Eminence called upon the government of Ghana, world leaders, and international organizations to offer their support and care to both the Kingdom and the affected families as they work to navigate this difficult period and restore normalcy.

Expressing concern for those still trapped beneath the rubble, His Eminence stressed that this is not solely a Moroccan issue but a matter of humanity. He proposed sending search and rescue experts, along with donations of essential supplies, as forms of humanitarian assistance to the Kingdom in the aftermath of this catastrophe.

His Eminence offered prayers for the departed and swift recovery for the injured. He also directed all Imams in Ghana to dedicate a portion of their Friday sermons to prayers for Morocco.

Taking the opportunity, His Eminence urged nations to recommit themselves to the global fight against climate change. He echoed the warnings of climate scientists, emphasizing that continued ecological degradation poses a severe threat to humanity's future. His Eminence urged us all to heed these expert voices and take action to safeguard our shared future.

Read the entire statement below;

Press Release on the Earthquake in Morocco

Message of Condolence

In The Name of Allah, The Beneficent, The Merciful

‎ إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون

As darkness set in to mark the end of last Friday, the Kingdom of Morocco was thrown into a state of catastrophe following an earthquake that struck the country’s tourist capital of Marrakech.

On behalf of the Muslim Community in Ghana, His Eminence the National Chief Imam, Shaikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, is deeply saddened by the earthquake in the North African country of Islamic Pride and Interfaith Excellence.

The Grand Imam is particularly disturbed by the loss of thousands of lives and destruction of property as a result of the disaster in the cosmopolitan city of Marrakech. He, therefore, extends to the Government and people of the the Kingdom of Morocco a message of condolence.

In the words of His Eminence, the earthquake constitutes a tragedy that calls for global solidarity with Morocco. He appeals to Ghana Government, world leaders, and international organizations to show the Kingdom as well as affected families love and care, as they struggle to bear the trying moments and to restore normalcy.

His Eminence observes with concern that some victims are still trapped in collapsed buildings on the disaster scenes. This, he adds, should be an issue of humanity, not that of Morocco.

His Eminence suggests, as areas of humanitarian assistance, sending search experts, dispatching rescue specialists, and donating food items to the Kingdom that has been devastated by the calamity.

He prays for Divine Mercy on the dead and speedy healing of the injured. He also directs all Imams in Ghana to dedicate portions of their sermons on Friday to prayers for Morocco.

His Eminence takes this opportunity to call on nations to reaffirm their commitments to the global combat against climate crisis. Climate Scientists are warning that if the current trend of ecological destruction continues, the future of humanity will be in jeopardy. Let us listen to the advice of these experts to save humanity, concludes His Eminence.

Long Live Morocco! Peace Be onto Humanity!